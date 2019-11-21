Henry Cavill Says He hasn't Hung Up His Superman Cape Just Yet

Actor Henry Cavill will be seen in the much-anticipated upcoming Netflix series The Witcher. This gave rise to speculations that Henry Cavill will not be seen as the Son of Krypton anymore. However, during an interview with a leading health magazine, Cavill said that he has not hung up his Superman cape just yet.

'The cape is still mine'

Henry Cavill expressed that the cape is still his and he will be returning to play the role of the Man of Steel. He also added that the cape is in the closet due to his other commitments. He also said that there are many stories that are yet to be told. He wants to get into stories that have deep connections to the comic books and he wants to do justice to the role of Superman. Cavill also added that there are plans for Man of Steel 2, but they never materialised.

The major speculations started in September 2018 after it was reported that Warner Bros. wants to end Cavill’s time as Superman. But after this, Superman made a cameo in Shazam!. In Shazam!, a body double was used to showcase Superman in the movie. In the cameo scene, we cannot see the face of Superman and we just see the symbol S, which stands for hope. This added to the rumours that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman. Later, the producer of Shazam, Peter Safran, clarified that Cavill didn’t do the Superman cameo because of a scheduling conflict.

Henry Cavill played the role of Superman in three movies, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. In all the movies, his performance was loved by fans. The only thing fans hated about Henry Cavill’s Superman was the fact that his face in Justice League looked strange due to bad VFX. All three movies were a hit at the box office.

