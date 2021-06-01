Last Updated:

Henry Cavill's Ultimatum To WB To Rapper Lil Loaded's Death: Hollywood Recap Of The Day

Henry Cavill's ultimatum to WB regarding his role as Superman to rapper Lil Loaded's death, many events made headlines on June 1, 2021. Read to know more.

Several events took place today in Hollywood. From Henry Cavill giving an ultimatum to Warner Bros about his role as Superman to the demise of Texas Rapper Lil Loaded, many events made headlines on June 1, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day. 

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day 

Henry Cavill gives an ultimatum to Warner Bros 

The Man Of Steel actor has given an ultimatum to Warner Bros about his role as Superman in the upcoming movies. He has said that it is ‘now or never’ regarding his comeback in the DC Universe. He also has the contract that binds him to reprise his role as Superman but the Studio has been delaying the films. 

Rapper Lil Loaded passes away 

The Texas rapper Lil Loaded passed away in Dallas at the age of 20 on May 31, 2021. His attorney Ashkan Mehryari has confirmed the news of his demise. His attorney also said that he was going through a lot but wanted to solve his problems on his own. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. 

Kim Kardashian’s family secrets spilt by former employee 

Beauty journalist Jessica DeFino’s old tweets have surfaced on social media wherein she has highlighted what it was like to work for the ‘exploitative’ family. She has also called the Kardashian family and said that they underpaid her. Her tweet read, “To be clear: Love the 99 Cents Only Store, fantastic produce department. And the freelancing thing was in my contract. It’s an awful, exploitative policy that makes sure eager, inexperienced, & poorly paid employees remain inexperienced & poorly paid.”

Heidi Klum in a legal battle with her father 

Heidi Klum is in a legal battle with her father over her daughter’s name. Her daughter is named Leni. Heidi’s father Günther Klum has trademarked Leni’s name which could jeopardise her modelling career. Heidi wants to legally own Leni’s name. 

Howard University to roll out Masterclass pitched by Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman had pitched in an entertainment course to his alma mater Howard University. The university now plans to add the course in tier updated curriculum. The late actor wanted the students to be up to date with the entertainment business. 

