Diana Riggs’ Death: 10 Badass Quotes By The ‘Queen Of Thornes’ Olena Tyrell

British actor Diana Rigg, whose prolific career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” has passed away. She was 82 years old. Rigg’s agent, Simon Beresford, said she passed away on Thursday morning at home with her family in presence.
Daughter Rachael Stirling said that Diana died of cancer that was diagnosed in March. The actor starred in “The Avengers” as secret agent Emma Peel alongside Patrick McNee’s bowler-hatted John Steed. But it was her performance as the badass and sassy, ‘Queen Of Thorns’ Olenna Tyrell which made the fans root for her more than ever. Her character was the grand matriarch of House Tyrell who was known for some tricks up her sleeves for securing the position of her family especially her granddaughter, Margery in the Seven Kingdoms. Here are some sassiest quotes from Olenna Tyrell.
I Wonder If You’re The Worst Person I’ve Ever Met? At A Certain Age, It’s Hard To Recall. But The Truly Vile Do Stand Out Through The Years.
The City Is Made Brighter By My Presence? Is That Your Usual Line, Lord Varys? Are You Here To Seduce Me?
I Hear You Knocked My Grandson Into The Dirt Like The Silly Little Boy He Is
You Look Like An Angry Little Boy. Don’t Presume To Tell Me What I Need
Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me
Put The Pen Down, Dear. We Both Know You’re Not Writing Anything
Spare Me The Homilies. I Can Smell A Fraud From A Mile Away
Are You Going To Bring The Food Or Do You Mean To Starve Us To Death?
Be A Dragon.
Not now, Mace. Lord Tywin and I are speaking
