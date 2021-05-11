Here Is What Jason Jeter, The Florida Man Who Got Banned From Disney, Is Up To Now

Amusement parks and other public entities are often known to be quite strict about their regulations especially when it comes to public behaviour and safety. While many people have been banned from such parks in the past due to various reasons, a man from Florida had been banned for a lifetime by Disney World for a reason quite different from the others. He had posted videos of him drinking water from the fountains in the park, which led to his ban. Here is a look at what that man has been up to ever since the ban.

Guy gets banned from Disney, makes it big on Tik Tok

Jason Jeter, a Florida resident, is a former employee of Disney who used to work in its theme park in Florida. On March 18, he had announced on Tik Tok that he was fired from the job and was banned for a lifetime due to a video that he had posted a week before, as per orlandosentinel.com. The video which led to his firing showed him drinking water from the fountains at the theme park. While water from the fountains may look clean, they are not fit for consumption and may thus cause a health hazard.

Jeter had to spit out the water he drank and rated it on a scale of 1-10. This behaviour as an employee was unacceptable to the authorities at Disney. However, his removal from the job appears to have worked out well. His Tik Tok account ‘showmelovejete’, had about 2,50,000 followers during the time when he was fired. Since then, his following on the account seen a rapid rise and he is now nearing 1 million followers.

Our water is made for watersports and not for drinking...just sayin’.... pic.twitter.com/OF2sSwLxnL — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) May 5, 2021

Side note, these taste a lot better than fountain water. Just saying. — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) May 5, 2021

Taking this matter into cognisance, a few other amusement parks have taken to social media to talk about safety by subtly using this incident as an example on social media. Sea World and Legoland Florida are among the organisations who made such social media posts. They revealed about their own water-sports activities and made sure to mention the fact that the water wasn’t meant for drinking.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.