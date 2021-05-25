Here's How Iron Man Aka Tony Stark Can Come Back To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Robert Downey Jr. rose to prominence as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in ten films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Endgame, fans saw Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man sacrifice himself in order to wipe out Thanos and his minions of their existence and save the universe. It was then assumed that Avengers: Endgame would be Robert Downey Jr.'s final performance as Iron Man. However, fans have been calling for the actor's return to the MCU. Now, in a recent conversation, Marvel Studios' chief Kevin Feige has confirmed how Iron Man can return to the MCU.

Here's how Iron Man can come back to the MCU

Loki is the next MCU TV show to hit Disney+, and Entertainment Weekly spoke with Kevin Feige about the upcoming show. Kevin Feige’s latest comments about Loki practically confirm that Marvel Studios can bring back these characters anytime it wants to with ease. During the interview, Feige stated that he wanted to do something with Loki. He believes that the fact that they had left this loose end with Loki tipped them off to what a Loki series could be. So, by the time Endgame came out, they knew where it was going, said the executive.

In all of this, it's critical not to lose sight of the fact that the Loki we'll be seeing on Disney+ in a few weeks is a completely different character. And Marvel wanted to delve into all of that. One of the things Kevin Feige suggested, according to Tom Hiddleston, was that they should find a way to explore the parts of Loki that are independent of his relationship with Thor or see him in duality or in relationship with others, which Tom thought was very exciting.

This line of thought confirms that Marvel can bring back fan-favourite characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow whenever it wants. And it can do all of this without jeopardising Endgame. Feige delivered a key quote that emphasises Marvel Studios' ability to do whatever it wants with the MCU in the future without jeopardising previous stories. Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time, according to Feige, is seeing other versions of characters, particularly other versions of the titular characters.

Image: A still from Iron Man

