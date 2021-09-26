Here's How Jennifer Aniston Learned About The Rumours Of Her Dating David Schwimmer

Friends: The Reunion special episode shed light on several interesting stories from the days when the superhit sitcom show's cast members were shooting for the original show. Even though, many of its fans loved every part of the decades later aired reunion special episode, the highlight of the episode was when David Schwimmer confessed about having a crush on his co-star, Jennifer Aniston. Recently, Aniston responded to the rumours that the duo was dating in real.

The We’re The Millers actor denied the speculations. The Hollywood star has recalled the time when she learned about it and called it 'funny.'

Jennifer Aniston says it's funny' on dating rumours with David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston, who is currently seen in The Morning Show, recently during an interview with Marie Claire Australia for their cover story for the October issue, addressed her dating rumours with David Schwimmer. She called it 'really funny' as she had not heard a word of this. She revealed she was getting several texts from people who said, "I thought you were on a break, LOL," and she used to answer, "What are you talking about?"

Aniston said that when she went online to see what was happening, she was like, "That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time."

In her other interview with Entertainment Tonight had also reacted to the link-up rumours. She called it 'bizarre' and stated she could not believe that. She exclaimed, "That's my brother." She added that the rumours show 'how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true.' The Hollywood beauty also talked about taking odd jobs before working on the TV sitcom Friends for quick money. She revealed she was a 'bike messenger' for a day in New York City and has also worked at an advertising agency.

During the reunion episode, Schwimmer, Aniston, along with their other co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry revisited the sets, did script readings and enjoyed reminiscing about the past days. The show's host James Corden highlighted that it seemed "inconceivable" that none of the cast was romantical off camera, which is when Schwimmer revealed that he did have feelings for Aniston, and said, "I had a major crush on Jen," to which she was quick to reply, "It was reciprocated."

(Image: AP/@schwim/Instagram)