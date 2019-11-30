From Jennifer Aniston To Oprah Winfrey, What Celebrities Ate For Thanksgiving 2019

A day which began by giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest and the preceding year many celebrities were busy celebrating Thanksgiving by loading up their plates and giving toasts to their loved ones. While actor Jennifer Aniston made “Friendsgiving enchiladas” for Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Jessica Parker kicked off the holiday by sharing an insight into her meal preparation. On the other hand, Oprah Winfrey got together with her nieces in Milwaukee to make the Thanksgiving dinner. As food plays an important role during the holiday season, here's a list of what famous Hollywood stars ate for Thanksgiving.

Here's what celebrities ate for Thanksgiving

While some celebrities were busy cooking, others spent time with their loved ones.

NBA players got their much-deserved break with Thanksgiving and celebrated it by spending it with family. Players posted about their celebrations, letting their fans know what they're thankful for. Here are some tweets by NBA stars.

Then ▶️ Now‼️ Forever grateful...far from where we were but the best is still yet to come‼️ Happy thanksgiving from mines to yours 🖤🙏🏾 #UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/2TWrinAlnL — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 28, 2019

We had a great time serving Thanksgiving dinner to many families at the Boys and Girls club in Houston. Nothing better than putting a smile on peoples facing during a time of giving. #whynot #whynotgiveback pic.twitter.com/ok8yc7jNDl — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) November 27, 2019

