From Jennifer Aniston To Oprah Winfrey, What Celebrities Ate For Thanksgiving 2019

Hollywood News

Here's what Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kaley Cuoco and many more ate for Thanksgiving.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Aniston

A day which began by giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest and the preceding year many celebrities were busy celebrating Thanksgiving by loading up their plates and giving toasts to their loved ones. While actor Jennifer Aniston made “Friendsgiving enchiladas” for Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Jessica Parker kicked off the holiday by sharing an insight into her meal preparation. On the other hand, Oprah Winfrey got together with her nieces in Milwaukee to make the Thanksgiving dinner. As food plays an important role during the holiday season, here's a list of what famous Hollywood stars ate for Thanksgiving.

Here's what celebrities ate for Thanksgiving

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

READ: Uninvited Gator Interrupts Florida Family’s Thanksgiving

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on

 READ: Families In US Enclave In North Mexico Hold Sad Thanksgiving

While some celebrities were busy cooking, others spent time with their loved ones.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

NBA players got their much-deserved break with Thanksgiving and celebrated it by spending it with family. Players posted about their celebrations, letting their fans know what they're thankful for. Here are some tweets by NBA stars.

READ: Hong Kong Celebrates 'Thanksgiving' As US Signs Human Rights & Democracy Act

READ: Preity Zinta Wishes Fans For Thanksgiving; Says, "I'm Thankful I Have A Cup"

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
