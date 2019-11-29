Preity Zinta Wishes Fans For Thanksgiving; Says, "I'm Thankful I Have A Cup"

Preity Zinta is currently in London, celebrating Thanksgiving in the city with her husband and her closest friend. The actor also took to Instagram and Twitter to wish all of her 6.8 million followers a happy Thanksgiving. Preity's recent post featured herself, her best friend Shagun Khanna, and her husband Gene Goodenough, hanging around in a mall in London during Thanksgiving. In the caption for the post, Preity also spoke about all the things that she is thankful for in life.

Preity says that she is thankful for just having a cup

People often ask if the glass is half full or half empty. But for Preity Zinta, the only response for that question is saying that she is thankful for just having a cup. This is what she had written in the caption for her recent post. She further added that she was grateful to just have her life and also thanked all those who made her life special. Preity said that this Thanksgiving, she wanted to say a big thank you to the universe, to her friends and family, as well as to her many fans who made her life special.

In the video, Preity can be seen in a London mall with her husband and best friend. She says that there is a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving and also wishes all of her fans a happy Thanksgiving. Below is Preity's post that she shared on Twitter.

When asked if my cup is half-full or half-empty my only response is that I am thankful I have a cup!

Today I’m even more grateful 4 the life I have & 4all the wonderful people that make my life special & the people I love & people who love me. #HappyThanksgiving #aboutlastnight pic.twitter.com/GdoAtyI3r0 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 29, 2019

A little while later, Preity posted another picture on all her social media platforms. In the image, Preity is seen standing in the middle of her husband, and best friend Shagun, as the stand in one of London's alleys. The caption for the post read, The Three Musketeers. Here is the post that was shared by Preity on her Twitter page.

