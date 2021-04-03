Here’s What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Up To After Their Explosive Oprah Interview

In March 2021, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey had grabbed many headlines for the shocking revelations that were made. Post the interview, a section of internet users were surfing online to get the reactions of the Royal family members while also keeping a keen eye on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's whereabouts. If the mentioned questions were on the top of your browsing history too, here’s what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are up to after their explosive Oprah interview.

What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are up to post-Oprah interview?

Meghan, Harry donate to charity:

Amid the reactions and claims of a handful of the Royal families, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex again grabbed everyone's attention on March 12. The couple made donations towards mental health and racial justice causes. In a statement, Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation stated that the couple will be supporting UK based mental health charity, Mind, and other non-profit organisations namely Colour of Change, The PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media.

Prince Harry's forward for a new book

Harry had written the forward for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers, who died in the COVID-19 pandemic. He also shared the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Harry had written that losing his mother at the age of 12 left a huge void inside him.

Prince Harry got a new job

A few days after Prince wrote the forward to his new book, he landed a job in BetterUp, a professional coaching platform. The startup listed the Duke of Sussex as part of its leadership team and further described him as a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist. Harry was quoted on the company's website saying, "I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me.

Meghan and Harry's attempt to bring a change

Interestingly, to celebrate Women's History Month, the Royal couple decided to mentor a teenage girl who is navigating high school through her computer and is taking classes online. The couple talked to the teen about academics. Also, they had a discussion on varied topics about life challenges and acts of compassion.

Meghan and Harry's exit from social media

On March 30, the couple took to their official Instagram handle to reveal that they will be saying goodbye to their Instagram handle. This means, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Instagram account will no longer be active. They thanked the community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to do better for the world. On the other hand, as per their agreement with Queen Elizabeth II, the couple will no longer be allowed to use the term 'Royal' in connection with their commercial and charitable work.

(Source: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex IG)