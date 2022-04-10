Here's Why Pete Davidson Did Not Pose With Kim Kardashian At 'The Kardashians' Premiere

The release of 'The Kardashians' is just around the corner and the elite family is not leaving any stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. In a key development on the same, all the members of the Kardashian clan including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney made a stunning appearance at the premiere of their Hulu show that took place at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Needless to say, the Kardashian sisters did not fail to impress the fashion police as they amped the glamour quotient at the red carpet event. However, what stole the limelight was Kim Kardashian's arrival at the event with beau Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson did not pose with Kim Kardashian

Although the couple was spotted holding hands at the premiere, Pete Davidson refrained from posing with Kim Kardashian at the event. Talking about the same, Kim defended Davidson during her interaction with E! News. The SKIMS founder explained that her boyfriend was present at the event to support her. “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here," said Kim.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive holding hands

The SKIMS founder opted for a body-hugging metallic gown which was paired with a statement silver choker neckpiece. With her hair tied in a neat bun, highlighted cheeks rounded off her look. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Pete Davidson made an appearance at the event in more relaxed attire.

He wore a t-shirt which was topped with a crisp black suit and sunglasses. Notably, this was the first red carpet appearance of the couple together. While their dazzling looks impressed the fashion police, what stole the limelight was their mushy banter. The duo was spotted holding each other's hands at the event.

The Kardashians will premiere on the OTT platform Hulu on 14 April 2022. The show will feature Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie shedding light on their love life, while dealing with the hectic schedule of their billion-dollar businesses. The show will also chronicle the happy times of the famous sisters with their kids.

Image: Instagram/@kimkarsnap