'Hidden Figures' Cast: Take A Look At All Actors And Read Interesting Trivia

Hidden Figures is a 2016 American movie about three African-American women who all work for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the Space Race. The movie is directed by Theodore Melfi and written by Melfi and Allison Schroeder and is also based on a book of the same name. The film was a commercial success and was loved by fans as well as by critics. Here is a look at the lead and supporting cast members of the film:

Lead Cast

Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Goble Johnson

Taraji played the main role of Katherine in the film who played a mathematician in the film. Katherine is also the one who calculated flight trajectories for Project Mercury and many such missions. The movie starts with Katherine in 1961, working as a human-computer in Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

Octavia Spencer as Dorothy Vaughan

Octavia Spencer plays the role of Dorothy Vaughan who is also a mathematician and is Katherine's supervisor at Langley. In the film, Octavia and Taraji's character Katherine are very good friends. Octavia Spencer is also a prominent actor in Hollywood.

Janelle Monáe as Mary Jackson

Janelle Monáe plays the role of the third African-American women in the team - Mary Jackson. Mary starts off as an aspiring engineer who goes on to do great things. Janelle Monáe is a popular actor, singer and songwriter.

Supporting Cast

Kevin Costner as Al Harrison

Kevin Costner plays the role of Al Harrison in the film. His character is the director of the Space Task Group (STG). Taraji's character is assigned to help out Al Harrison at the start of the movie.

Kirsten Dunst as Vivian Mitchell

Kirsten Dunst plays the role of Vivian Mitchell in the film, She is also a supervisor.

Interesting Trivia

Is Hidden Figures based on a true story?

Yes, Hidden Figures is based on a true story. All the three African-American women are real and they truly did help NASA put a man in the orbit.

Did Al Harrison really knock down the bathroom sign?

No, in real life Al didn't knock the coloured-bathroom sign down. As reported. Katherine never went to the coloured bathroom anyways, she just went to the regular 'white' one.

Are hidden figures still alive?

No, all three women have passed away. Katherine Goble Johnson died on February 24, 2020, as an American hero. Dorothy Vaughan died on November 10, 2008, and Mary Jackson died on February 11, 2005.

Promo Pic Credit: Hidden Figures's Instagram

