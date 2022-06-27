Hilary Duff In 'state Of Shock' After Roe V. Wade Rollback; Says 'It's A Man's World'

It was last week that the US Supreme Court officially overturned the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling of 1973, which has now resulted in a total ban on abortion in several states in the USA. A number of popular actors and celebrities from the entertainment industry have spoken against the move, including the 'Lizzie McGuire' fame actor, Hilary Duff. She took to her social media account on June 27 and revealed that she was in a 'state of shock' after the news made headlines.

Hilary Duff reacts to Roe V. Wade rollback

Hilary Duff headed to her Instagram account on June 27, a few days after the massive US abortion law made headlines, and apologised to her fans for being silent online as she was in a 'state of shock' after the ruling. She felt 'powerless' as a woman living in a 'man's world'. She also wondered how posting about the issue and marching in protest impacted the situation and recalled watching a protest that moved her to tears. The How I Met Your Father star penned a note explaining what it felt like to live in a 'backward and upside down' world and addressed those who are not 'privileged white' women like her, who have to fight through the 'tough days to come'. Her heartfelt note read-

"Sorry I've been quite, kind of in a state of shock since the ruling. Feeling powerless, feeling like since I am a woman I don't matter. My life doesn't matter. It's a man's world, still. It's a horrible feeling. Posting doesn't matter. It doesn't do s**t. Marching doesn't do s**t. (although I did see the most beautiful march through Santa Monica yesterday that moved me to tears). None of this makes sense. The world is cruel. Backwards and upside down. I am a privileged white woman and have never had to deal with a feeling quite like this. I'm angry. I'm confused. If you are black, brown, gay, trans, a woman, or A pregnant teen. I love you and I'm sorry for all the tough days you've fought through and all the tough days to come"

Celebrities against Roe V. Wade rollback

Taking to social media, Dua Lipa also opened up about the issue and mentioned she was 'finding it hard to come to terms with the fact'. She expressed her worry as the world was 'regressing backwards'. Justin Bieber condemned the US abortion law and mentioned that he believes 'women should have the choice what to do with their own bodies'. Halle Berry was 'outraged' after the Roe V. Wade rollback and wrote, "Guns have more rights than women."

Image: Instagram/@hilaryduff