Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Reveals She Had Abortion In 2020; Decries Roe V. Wade Ruling

The US Supreme court on Friday officially overturned the landmark Roe V Wade ruling of 1973 bringing all but a total ban on abortion in half of the states of the country. The decision echoed the Supreme court's previously leaked draft where about five judges voted to overrule the ruling.

The unprecedented move has brought distress to millions of women in the country as the notable personalities and politicians took umbrage via social media. Adding to the list, Paul Walker's daughter Meadow also condemned the recent turn of events and revealed that she had an abortion in 2020.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow condemns overturning of Roe

Taking to her official social media handle, Meadow shared a lengthy letter to speak out against the decision that strips away women's human rights of accessing safe abortion. Walker began by writing, ''Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States. There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.''

The 23-year-old candidly revealed that she got an abortion during the pandemic and fears that many women will now suffer the consequences of moving to another state to get an abortion. ''I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion."

Adding that the decision was 'personal and private', Meadow further continued, ''I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today. Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking. In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all."

She concluded on a strong note resonating with thousands of people who are now protesting against the decision by writing, ''Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions.''

Meadow Walker is not the only one voicing against the US Supreme court's decision as many Hollywood celebrities condemn it. Legendary Hollywood actor Rita Moreno, in an interview with Variety, recalled her 'dreadful' abortion ordeal when abortions were illegal in the US before the Roe V Wade ruling.

Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker