'Hocus Pocus' Cast And Details About The Characters From The 1993 Fantasy Comedy

Hocus Pocus is one of the most popular fantasy-comedy movies. The 1993 movie helmed by Kenny Ortega was written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris. The popular movie followed the story of a villainous comedic trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy on a Halloween night. The film was not a huge hit when it released in 1993 but slowly gained cult classic status over the years. Even after around 28 years of its release, the movie is still enjoyed by people all over the world. The star-studded Hocus Pocus cast and Hocus Pocus characters are still fresh in the minds of the audience. Check out the details of the Hocus Pocus cast below.

Bette Midler as Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson

Bette Midler played the role of one of the witches Winnie in the cast of Hocus Pocus. The popular singer and actor have appeared in various hit movies in her long career spanning over five decades. She made her debut in a motion picture with the 1979 movie The Rose that earned her a Golden Globe award for Best Actress. Since then she has appeared in numerous popular movies like Down and Out In Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Beaches, The First Wives Club, Parental Guidance among others.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker played one of the witch sisters, Sarah Anderson in the cast of Hocus Pocus. She is best known for her role of Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO television series Sex and the City. She also won numerous awards and accolades for the role. She made her first major film appearance in the 1984 dramas Footloose and Firstborn. Her other notable movies are Honeymoon in Vegas, Ed Wood, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, etc.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

The third witch sister in the Hocus Pocus cast is Kathy Najimy who played Mary Sanderson. She is known for her roles in various movies like Sister Act, Rat Race, The Wedding Planner, Descendants among others. Apart from her acting roles, she has voiced hundreds of animated television shows and movies, including BoJack Horseman, Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, American Dad!, Hercules, Pepper Ann.

Omri Katz as Max Dennison

Omri Katz played one of the most important Hocus Pocus characters of Max. He is a modern teenager from Los Angeles who has shifted to Salem, Massachusetts. Max unknowingly resurrects the three witch sisters which cause all the drama around them on Halloween. Omri Katz has taken retirement from acting. His popular TV and film credits include Eerie Indiana, Matinee, Adventures in Dinosaur City and the CBS prime time soap opera Dallas.

Hocus Pocus 2 cast

Disney Studios recently revealed that they are currently making a sequel to their popular fantasy-comedy movie Hocus Pocus. The Hocus Pocus 2 cast will mark the return of the original Sanderson Sisters as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie. Disney Studios took to its official Instagram handle and revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 will be releasing in Fall 2022 on Disney Plus. Here is a look at the Hocus Pocus 2 announcement.

