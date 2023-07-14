Hollywood Actors' Strike Rules: What Is Out Of Bounds For SAG-AFTRA Members

The SAG-AFTRA has announced a Hollywood-wide actors' strike after talks with AMPTP for a better contract broke down. This comes almost 11 weeks after the Writers' Guild of America went on strike after their contract came to an end. This is also the first time in the last 63 years, that the two major guilds have been on a simultaneous strike, essentially bringing Hollywood to a standstill. But what does this strike exactly entail for the actors?

3 things you need to know

Production for films like Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 has already been halted.

The Oppenheimer cast left it's UK premiere early to show solidarity with the strike.

No initiation for future negotiations has been made with the Writers Guild of America, even as it enters week 11 of its strike indicating a long drawn out stalemate which now also includes the Screen Actors Guild.

Everything actors are not allowed to do during strike

The official excerpt from the SAG-AFTRA for its members reads that "all covered services and performing work under the TV/theatrical contracts must be withheld".

For principal on-camera work this includes acting, singing, dancing, performing stunts, piloting on-camera aircraft, puppeteering and performance capture or motion capture work. The list also includes principal off-camera work - namely ADR/looping, trailers, voice acting, narration, stunt coordination, background work, stand-in work, body doubles, fittings, wardrobe and makeup tests, rehearsals and camera tests, scanning, interviews and auditions including self-taped ones.

(The Oppenheimer cast left their UK premiere early in solidarity with the strike | Image: Twitter)

The expansive list also bars actors from partaking in promotions of any kind. This includes tours, personal appearances, interviews, conventions, fan expos, festivals, panels, premieres, screenings, award shows, junkets, podcast appearances, social media and studio showcases. Additionally, entering agreements regarding future performances, merchandising or the creation of digital replicas including through the reuse of previous work is all out of bounds.

A massive step to tackle massive exploitation

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher addressed the issue at the official press conference asserting that the body of screen actors is being "victimised by a very greedy enterprise". He added, "At some point you have to say, "No, we're not going to take this anymore." While the strike officially commenced on Thursday, July 13, starting at 11.59 pm, picketing in lieu of the strike is all set to commence Friday morning.