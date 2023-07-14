Hollywood Actors' Strike: Barbie And Oppenheimer Cast, Christopher Nolan Support SAG-AFTRA

The writers’ strike started earlier this year in May. As a result of it, popular shows like The Last of Us, Stranger Things and many more were impacted as production was closed. Now, an actors' strike has also been declared, after negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and studios failed. Several stars such as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Margot Robbie have lent their support to the strike, asking for change.

3 things you need to know

The strike is the first for film and television actors since 1980.

The strike rules also prevent actors from making personal appearances or promoting their work on podcasts or at premieres.

Celebrities on social media also supported the actors' strike and some have even vowed to join the picketing outside studios.

Oppenheimer and Barbie cast speak out on strike

The cast members of Oppenheimer have shown their support for the actors' strike. During a conversation, Good Will Hunting actor Matt Damon told Deadline that the strike will be "problematic" for 1,60,000 actors. He further said that nobody else has the desire for a sudden halt, but, “if our leadership is saying that the deal isn’t fair then we’ve got to hold strong until we get a deal that’s fair for working actors”.

Speaking to Deadline, Blunt said, “I think right now we are just sorting of … I hope everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to celebrate this movie. And if they call it, we’ll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone … We are gonna have to. We are gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it’s the joy to be together.”

(Barbie and Oppenheimer promotions will be stopped due to the actors' strike)

The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie, told Sky News during the premiere of Barbie that she stands by SAG as she is, “very much in support of all the unions”. Other stars such as Abbott Elementay’s Sheryl Lee Ralph told Hollywood Reporter that she, in solidarity with the others, is protesting for the art that they live for and that’s what the strike is about.

Jamie Lee Curtis changed her Instagram DP to a photo that read "SAG-AFTRA strong". "I see a strike in my crystal ball. The souls of ghosts of performers long past urging us in this modern moment to fight for our rights to exist as creators. I stand strong with my union," The Bear actress wrote on social media.

(Jamie Lee Curtis supports actors' strike | Image: Instagram)

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner posted and photo of picket signs that read "SAG-AFTRA on strike" and wrote, "A necessary change." Olivia Wilde also posted a sign of protest on her Instagram handle, expressing her solidarity.

(Jeremy Renner, recovering from his accident, also extended his support to the strike | Image: Instagram)

(Olivia Wilde puts up a protest sign on Instagram and tagged SAG-AFTRA | Image: Instagram)

More than 1,000 members of the union, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bob Odenkirk, added their names to a letter signaling to leaders their willingness to strike.

Christopher Nolan supports twin strikes

The Tenet filmmaker lent his support to the actors' strike. Earlier, he had also picketed outside the Warner Bros studio lot with his brother Jonathan Nolan in support of the WGA strike.

(Hollywood writer-director Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan lent their support to the ongoing WGA strike in May)

He said at the Oppenehimer UK Premiere that the film's cast is off to writing their picket signs. He also spoke about the ongoing WGA strike at the theatre. "They (Oppenheimer cast) are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union,” an emotionally charged director said.