Hollywood Comedy Movies On High School Life That Are A Must Watch

Most of the Hollywood comedy movies revolve around the life of high schoolers who suffer from some problem. However, they end up overcoming the obstacles and falling in love with either the high school Prince Charming or the high school Bad Boy. Even though this theme is too 'been there done that', it never fails to entertain the audience. Here are some of the top Hollywood comedy movies on high-school life from the last decade:

Easy A

A high school student relies on the negative rumours spread about her to advance her social standing in this 2010 Hollywood comedy movie. However, these rumours come to bite her back at the end of the movie. Directed by Will Gluck, Emma Stone starred in the lead role with Amanda Bynes, Penn Badgley, Lisa Kudrow and Alyson Michalka in supporting roles. It is one of the classic Hollywood comedy movies of the last decade based on high school life.

The Duff

One of the best Hollywood comedy movies on high school life, The Duff is about a high school senior girl who starts a revolution in the school after she finds out that she has been labelled as the DUFF. Directed by Ari Sandel, the movie stars Mae Whitman, Bella Thorne and Robbie Amell in lead roles. The movie explores the themes of high school romance, school bullies and prom. The Duff is based on a book of the same name written by Kody Keplinger.

Kick-Ass/ Kick-Ass 2

Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2 went on to become two popular Hollywood comedy movies on high schoolers. The first part is based on a normal high school boy who loves to read comics and has very few friends. However, one day he takes the decision to become a superhero without any superpowers or training and thus begins the trials and tribulations of his life. The second part is about how other citizens are inspired to become masked superheroes. But among these, there is a team of supervillains who aspires to get revenge and kill Kick-Ass. The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz in important roles while Morris Chestnut and Nicolas Cage star in the second and first part respectively.

