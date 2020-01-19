Top 10 Movies With Highest IMDb Ratings That Are A Must-watch

IMDb is the go-to website for almost all movie buffs. The ratings and reviews of anything on television are available here, and they are supposedly genuine. For all Hollywood lovers, here are the top 10 movies on IMDb with highest ratings:

The Shawshank Redemption

One of the most popular movies of Hollywood, The Shawshank Redemption is about two imprisoned men who bond over many years in jail. They find solace from their tragic life in little acts of kindness and decency which also leads ultimately to their redemption.

The movie is based on a story written by author Stephen King who also owns credits for writing the screenplay. Frank Darabont has directed this cult Hollywood movie which starred Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, and Bob Gunton in important roles. One of the top 10 movies with the highest IMDb ratings, it has a rating of 9.3.

The Godfather

One of the most iconic movies that Hollywood ever produced, The Godfather is based on a novel of the same name by Mario Puzo. It was adapted on the silver screen by Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola and starred big names like Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan, Richard S. Castellano, and many more.

The plot of both the movie and the book revolves around a crime dynasty in Italy in which the ageing father transfers the power into the hand of his reluctant son. One of the top 10 Hollywood movies with the highest IMDb rating, The Godfather is awarded 9.2 out of 10.

Also Read: VMAs Moments And Speeches When Celebs Were Roasted By Netizens

The Godfather: Part II

The second part to The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II revolves around the early life of Vito Corleone in the 1920s New York City while in another scene, his son is expanding and strengthening his control of the family crime syndicate. This movie is also directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the novel by Mario Puzo.

The Godfather: Part II stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall in important roles. It is another one of the top 10 Hollywood movies with the highest IMDb rating of 9.

The Dark Knight

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight is the fourth of the top 10 movies with the highest IMDb rating of 9. Nolan devised his own version of the Batman comics by DC bringing in the same villains but in a suave representation.

The Dark Knight deals with Joker’s advent and the havoc it causes in the life of Batman/Bruce Wayne while he also has to deal with personal losses. The movie stars Christian Bale as Batman while Heath Ledger played the iconic character of Joker. Till date, Ledger’s portrayal of the psychotic Joker is considered unparalleled in Hollywood.

Also Read: Joe Jonas And Sophie Tuner's Net Worth Proves Why They Are Hollywood's Powerhouse

12 Angry Men

12 Angry Men is the fifth movie on the list of top 10 IMDb movies with highest rating of 8.9 on the site. Directed by Sidney Lumet, 12 Angry Men revolves around the story of a jury member who tries to prevent injustice by forcing his fellow jury members to reconsider the evidence. The movie stars Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Martin Balsam and other big names from the industry.

Schindler’s List

Based on a novel by Thomas Keneally, Schindler’s List revolves around German-occupied Poland during World War II. Industrialist Oskar Schindler tries to help his Jewish workmen after witnessing the horrifying persecution by the Nazis.

The book has been adapted on the silver screen by Stephen Spielberg and stars Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley in important roles. Schindler’s List is one of the top 10 Hollywood movies with highest IMDb rating of 8.9.

Also Read: Jaden Smith's Quirky Comments On Instagram Are Winning The Internet

Pulp Fiction

This movie is also one of the top 10 Hollywood movies with highest IMDb rating of 8.9. The story revolves around the lives of two hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits whose lives get intertwined in a tale of violence and redemption. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction is one of the popular Hollywood movies on IMDb. It stars John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and other big names.

Forrest Gump

With 8.8 this movie is considered to be one of the top 10 Hollywood movies with highest IMDb rating. Starring Tom Hanks in the titular role, Forrest Gump is based on a man through whose perspective greatest events of history is being unfolded. It has been directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Also Read: Bella Hadid And The Timeline Of All Her Alleged Boyfriends Till Date

Fight Club

Starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, Fight Club is about an insomniac office worker and a soap maker who form an underground fight club which evolves into something much bigger. It has been directed by David Fincher and stars other names like Edward Norton, Meat Loaf. The movie is one of the top 10 Hollywood movies with highest IMDb rating of 8.8.

Inception

Inception is about a thief who steals important secrets from corporate through the use of dream-sharing technology. Inception stars Leonardo Dicaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, and Cillian Murphy in important roles and is directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie is one of the top 10 Hollywood movies with highest IMDb rating of 8.8.

Also Read: 'Dolittle' Leaked Online By Piracy Website Tamilrockers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.