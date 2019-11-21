Hollywood Movie Adaptations: Five Classics That Were Adapted From Plays, See Posters

There are movies that are original adaptations of a novel or in some cases of a play. Many Hollywood A-listers have been a part of movies that are adapted from plays. Plays were one of the very early mediums used for entertainment and mass communication. Here is a list of some of the movies that are adapted from the plays that were performed on the stage.

The Odd Couple (1968)

The movie revolves around the lives of two friends who have two different ideas of housekeeping and lifestyle and still tey sharing a house. The original play was written by Neil Simon and the movie adaptation is also done by him. The movie is directed by Gene Saks and stars Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and John Fiedler amongst others in key roles. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The movie is a romantic, comedy-drama that revolves around the lives of two couples. The original play was written by classic playwright William Shakespeare, while the adaptation was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie stars Kate Beckinsale, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson as well as Keanu Reeves amongst others. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

The romantic drama revolves around the life of a widow who loses her fortune after her rich husband passes away leaving their three daughters behind. The movie is written by Emma Thompson and the original play was written by legendary playwright and author Jane Austen. The movie is directed by Ang Lee and it stars Kate Winslet, James Fleet, Emma Thompson as well as Hugh Grant amongst others. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

The age-old story of star-crossed lovers is told in a different era while still retaining the dialogues from the play. William Shakespeare has written the original play, while the adaption of the play is written by Craig Pearce. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, John Leguizamo amongst others. The movie is directed by Baz Luhrmann. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Hamlet (1996)

As the war brews in the background, a young prince comes back to his home to find his father murdered and his mother remarrying his uncle, who is the murderer. The play was written by William Shakespeare and the adaptation of the play is written by Kenneth Branagh. Kenneth has also directed and acted in the play. The movie apart from Kenneth stars Julie Christie, Derek Jacobi amongst others in lead roles. Check out the poster of the movie here.

