Hollywood PR Firms Move Motion To Orchestrate Golden Globe Black-out Next Year; Here's Why

Noted actor and journalist Kyle Buchanan has taken to Twitter in order to reveal that more than 100 Hollywood PR firms have decided to advise the members of their clientele against participating in the upcoming edition of the Golden Globes Awards. The reasons for the same, as per the tweet that you will soon see, is a series of behaviours and events which have led the public relations firms to believe that the organizers have been indulging in discriminatory behaviour, unprofessionalism and displaying ethical impropriety. In addition to the same, the public relations firms are under the impression that acts of alleged financial corruption might also be at play behind the closed doors of the HFPA. The tweet by Buchanan, which comes with a document that contains the list of all the firms that have treated the organisers to orchestrate a Golden Globe blackout can be found below.

The recently-concluded Golden Globes 2021 saw Gone Girl actor Rosamund Pike bagging the coveted trophy for her portrayal of the central character in Netflix's I Care A Lot. In addition to the same, the HFPA even honoured screen legend, Catherine O'Hara, for the portrayal of Moira Rose on the now-concluded Canadian comedy series known as Schitt's Creek. What was also observed at the awards ceremony, which was held virtually this year owing to the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was the honour that was received by Daniel Kaluuya for the portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. The tweets through which the aforementioned pieces of news were revealed can be found below.