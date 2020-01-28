Hollywood War Movies To Watch If You Liked The Oscar Nominated '1917'

The Hollywood industry delivers a series of amazing films for its fans every year. War dramas are now quickly picking up as a popular genre among the crowd. With a range of films to pick from, here are a few war dramas to watch if you liked the Sam Mendes' latest directorial, 1917.

Hollywood war films to binge if you liked 1917

Fury

Starring Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf and Logan Lerman, Fury is directed by David Ayer. The film revolves around Wardaddy, who embarks on a mission with five of his men that puts many lives in danger. The crew members then realise that the odds are against them, but they still make a choice to attack the Nazi Army.

Midway

Midway revolves around the Battle of Midway during World War 2. Released in 2019, the film is directed by Roland Emmerich. In December, 1941, the Japanese forces launched a devastating attack on Pearl Harbour. Six months later, in the Battle of Midway, the Japanese navy once again plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Nick Jonas and Luke Evans.

American Sniper

Starring Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller and Jonathan Groff, the film released in 2015. American Sniper is directed by Clint Eastwood. Even after returning home from the war in Iraq, Chris Kyle, a SEAL sniper, does not seem to let go of the horrors he faced there. This further begins to affect his life and marriage.

Dunkirk

Starring Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead, Dunkirk is directed by Christopher Nolan. The film was released in the year 2017. During World War 2, soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium and France try to evacuate from the town of Dunkirk during an arduous battle with German forces.

12 Strong

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Trevante Rhodes and Micheal Pena, the film was released in 2018. 12 Strong is directed by Nicolai Fuglsig. The film revolves around Captain Mitch Nelson, who in the wake of the September 11 attacks, leads a US Special forces team into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission.

