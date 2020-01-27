1917 Box Office Collection In India And Total Collection Over The Weekend

1917 is a 2019 epic war film directed by Sam Mendes. The director has done a marvellous job depicting World War I and has received heavy praises for his work from everyone around. The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch in lead roles.

Read Also: 'Psycho' Box Office Collection And Update; Check Out Full Details

Read Also: Hotel Mumbai First Weekend Box Office Collection | Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher

1917 weekend box office collection

Day Wise

Friday – ₹ 37 lakhs

Saturday – ₹ 72 lakhs

Sunday – ₹ 76 lakhs

Total collection - ₹ 1.84 crores

Read Also: Red Velvet's 'Psycho' Garners 5 Mn Listeners On Spotifly Alongside 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK'

Read Also: 'Hotel Mumbai' Makers Have Used Actual Footage Of Kasab's Police Confession

Plot

During World War I, two British soldiers namely Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake receives seeming impossible missions. They have to cross over into the enemy territory to deliver a message that could save the lives of 1600 of their fellow soldiers. One of these 1600 soldiers is Blake’s own brother. This makes things both interesting and emotional for the two soldiers. They have to get all this done with time running out very fast.

Award Nominations

Nominated for 9 #EEBAFTAs and 10 #Oscars including Best Picture, Sam Mendes' #1917Film is a must-see. Don't miss the UK’s #1 film in cinemas, IMAX and 4DX now. pic.twitter.com/Ttm9tIQ1IP — 1917 (@1917FilmUK) January 15, 2020

Audience reviews

Finally got to see @1917FilmUK and can’t really add much to what has already been said - simply a masterpiece of film making, a bona fide classic from #sammendes. Go! — Mark Taylor (@MarkTaylorFood) January 24, 2020

Have to say #1917Film the second time round is even better. A slice of gritty realism that sinks deep into your skin akin to the number of people still filling the seats in the auditorium in front of me. Superlative! @1917 @1917FilmUK — Tom Bowers (@tombowers2) January 23, 2020

Watch the trailer of 1917, here:

Read Also: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Achieves Major Breakthrough On Day 15, Smashes Box Office Records

Read Also: Mammootty's 'Shylock' Opening Box Office Collection Beats 'Darbar' And 'Big Brother'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.