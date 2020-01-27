The Debate
The Debate
1917 Box Office Collection In India And Total Collection Over The Weekend

1917 is an epic war film directed by Sam Mendes. The film has generated huge buzz and audiences loved the film has also acquired quite a fan following in India.

1917 is a 2019 epic war film directed by Sam Mendes. The director has done a marvellous job depicting World War I and has received heavy praises for his work from everyone around. The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch in lead roles.

1917 weekend box office collection

Day Wise

Friday – ₹ 37 lakhs

Saturday – ₹ 72 lakhs

Sunday – ₹ 76 lakhs

Total collection - ₹ 1.84 crores

Plot

During World War I, two British soldiers namely Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake receives seeming impossible missions. They have to cross over into the enemy territory to deliver a message that could save the lives of 1600 of their fellow soldiers. One of these 1600 soldiers is Blake’s own brother. This makes things both interesting and emotional for the two soldiers. They have to get all this done with time running out very fast.

