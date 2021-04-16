'Home Alone 3' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Home Alone 3 is the third installment of the popular film series, which has consistently followed the theme of a young child tackling robbers with nothing but his wit and set of traps. The first two films of this series saw Macaulay Culkin in the lead role of Kevin McCallister and both of them became major hits. However, Home Alone 3 witnessed a reboot which made changes to the plot and characters, as well as the star cast. Following is the list of actors who have played major roles in the cast of Home Alone 3.

Home Alone 3 cast

Alex D. Linz as Alex Pruitt

Alex Linz has played the lead role of Alex Pruitt, who defends his house from thieves with his set of traps. The actor has worked in many movies and TV shows during the course of his career. Some of them include The Cable Guy, Providence and many more.

Olek Krupa as Peter Beaupre

Olek Krupa is one of the experienced actors in the cast of Home Alone 3, playing the main robber in this film. He has worked in several Hollywood films, often portraying villainous characters. Krupa has worked in a long list of hit films such as Behind Enemy Lines, The Italian Job, The Fate of the Furious and many more.

Rya Kihlstedt as Alice Ribbons

Rya has portrayed the role of the only female robber in the gang, who get faced by Alex. She has worked in many TV shows and films including Women in Trouble, After Everything, Dexter and many more. She was last seen in The Nowhere Inn, which released last year.

David Thornton as Earl Unger

David Thornton has played the role of another burglar in this film. Thornton is a popular television actor who has worked in various TV films as well. Some of his popular shows include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual among others.

Scarlett Johansson as Molly Pruitt

Scarlett Johansson is arguably the most popular actors in Home Alone 3 cast, which witnesses her playing the role of Alex’s sister. This was one of the earliest films of her career. She has worked in a long list of hit films, and is best known for playing the role of Black Widow in multiple Marvel films.