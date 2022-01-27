'Home Alone' Star Macaulay Culkin Engaged To Brenda Song After Dating For Four Years

After seeing each other for four years, actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are finally engaged. As per People Magazine, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor was recently photographed sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in Beverly Hills, California. The two stars met on the sets of the Changeland in Thailand and were first romantically linked when they were spotted in July 2017 grabbing dinner at Craig's, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

The couple who is known to keep their relationship low-key on social media had gained quite a buzz after Brenda's special Instagram message for her beau in August 2020 on his 40th birthday. Pouring in her love for the Home Alone actor, Brenda wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you (sic)” she wrote then. Adding, "But firstly, that would take me an eternity, and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use Instagram. Hahaha. The unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April of last year. They named their son after Culkin's late sister Dakota. "We're overjoyed", Culkin and Song said in a brief statement about the arrival of their first child.

In 2018, Culkin spoke about his intentions of building a family with Song during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying that he wanted to "make some babies." "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he said, laughing. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing." The 40-year-old actor continued, saying he and Song have "a good life." The marriage will be the first for Song, while Culkin was previously married to Rachel Miner, from 1998 to 2002.

IMAGE: Instagram/culkin.macaulay