Hope I Get Bigger Roles In International Films Post 'Matrix Resurrections': Purab Kohli

Actor Purab Kohli, who landed a role in The Matrix Resurrections, has expressed his feelings about his dream-come-true role in the film. Kohli has also worked with director Lana Wachowski in 2014 on Sense8 and now he has acted in the fourth chapter of the Matrix.

Purab Kohli wishes for more International projects

The Rock On star, who is playing the character of the game developer in Matrix, said that it will open doors for new international opportunities. Purab Kohli recently attended the Matrix's premiere in San Francisco and shared his experience on social media. The actor took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with Lucy Payton, captioning it, "About last night. Or was it the night before last? I’ve lost track of time on this absolutely fantastic week in #SanFrancisco Lucy and me at the premiere of #thematrixresurrections so happy to be a part of #TheMatrix movies. Never imagined this would have been possible when I was first blown away by it in 1999!"

Purab Kohli is one of the Indian representations in the latest instalment of the popular action franchise. He seemed to have kept it a mystery, recently announcing that he has been a part of the promotional events in the United States of America for The Matrix Resurrection. While opening up on the project, Purab said, "I read the whole bound script in one go, and it was a hard copy that came to me. When I put it down and I looked at my wife and said, wow, this is really amazing and she's just gonna blow the world again."

'I didn't audition for Matrix'- Purab Kohli

In a recent interview with PTI, the actor had said, "I didn't audition for ‘Matrix’ because I had worked with Lana on ‘Sense8’, which I auditioned for a couple of times and then also did reading before I got cast. That was the tough one. But once Lana trusted I could act and I think for the ‘Matrix’ it was just a sheer honour that she just thought of me for the part." Warner Bros Pictures released “The Matrix Resurrections” in India on 22 December in Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi.

Image: Instagram/@purab_kohli