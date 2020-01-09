Horror Movies Coming Out In 2020 That You Should Look Forward To

As we are finally here in 2020, it is time that we look ahead to all the promising horror films it is set to bring. Horror has proved to be one of the most bankable genres of late. Last year was an excellent year for horror movies, but 2020 is looking even better. Take a look at some of the most anticipated horror movies of 2020.

The Turning

The Turning is a supernatural horror movie directed by Floria Sigismondi. It is a modern take of the 1898 ghost story The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, and the movie’s script comes from Chad and Carey Hayes of The Conjuring. The film releases on January 24.

The Invisible Man

This is an American-Australian science fiction psychological horror movie written and directed by Leigh Whannell. The film is a very loose modern adaptation of H. G. Wells' novel of the same name where it puts a spin to a character that was created by the novelist. It is also a reboot to the 1933 film adaptation of the same name. The Invisible Man is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

A Quiet Place 2

The movie is a sequel to 2018 hit A Quiet Place and is sure to be one of the biggest thrills of 2020. The sci-fi horror film written and directed by John Krasinski will see Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the original film. A Quiet Place 2 is set to release on March 20, 2020.

Antlers

Antlers is a supernatural horror film directed by Scott Cooper. It is based upon a short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca that was published in Guernica. It's about a small-town teacher, her sheriff brother, and a creepy young student who have a dangerous secret locked away in his home. The movie is slated to release on April 17, 2020.

Candyman

Candyman has been described as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 film of the same name. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and casts Tony Todd in the titular role. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also set to star in the flick. The movie is set to come out on June 12, 2020.

Last Night in Soho

Last Night in Soho is one of the most anticipated horror films of the year. It's a psychological horror that comes from Edgar Wright, the director of Shaun of the Dead. The film is set to release on September 18, 2020.

(Graphic Image credits: Dreamworks Pictures, Fox Searchlight studios, Blumhouse Productions)

