'The Grudge' And Other Horror Movies To Watch Out For In 2020

The recently released Ghost Stories on Netflix has received a thumbs-up from audiences. The growing acceptance of horror films in the past years has encouraged film-makers to explore several such concepts. In fact, the year 2020 will witness a number of horror shows and movies to hit the screens. Here, we have compiled a list of horror/thriller shows in 2020 to watch out for a witching year ahead-

4 horror/thrillers to look forward to in 2020

The Grudge

The Grudge is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Nicolas Pesce in the United States in 2020 and produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Taka Ichise. It is the American remake of the 2004 Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge.

The movie stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver, and follows a police officer who investigated multiple killings that are all linked to a single house. The movie has been released already on the 3rd of January 2020 and is gaining wide appreciation.

The Turning

The Turning is an upcoming American supernatural horror movie directed by Carey W. Hayes, Chad Hayes, and Jade Bartlett, directed by Floria Sigismondi. It stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Prince of Brooklyn, and Joely Richardson. It's about an inexperienced nanny who takes a job in a huge, spooky house watching two creepy kids.

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man is a psychological horror film written and directed by Leigh Whannell. The film is a revival of a 1933 film of the same name. This film stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid. The story is about an abusive ex harassing and tormenting a woman. However, no one can see him and no one thinks he is still alive, except the victim.

A Quiet Place 2

A Quiet Place: Part II is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018) horror film. The sequel film, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe from the first film. The cast is also joined by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

Emily Blunt is also returning to take up her role as Evelyn Abbott, a mother who tries to protect her family in a world invaded by massive, hypersensitive-hearted creatures. Paramount Pictures have scheduled the release of this sequel on March 20, 2020.

