'Hotel Transylvania' 4: Will There Be A Fifth Installment Or Is 'Transformania' The End?

The Hotel Transylvania franchise is set to complete a decade soon. The animated comedy franchise is entertaining viewers again with the fourth installment, Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania, that hit the web on Friday.

The latest release is also being termed as the 'last' in numerous reviews and media reports. Is the new movie really the last one in the franchise? Will there be a Hotel Transylvania 5?

Will there be a Hotel Transylvania 5?

Till now, there is no confirmation from the makers on the fifth installment of the franchise. That could be because the makers had termed it as the 'final chapter' when they had shared a poster of the film in April 2021.

At that time, the team was still hoping for a theatrical release. However, the COVID-19-imposed restrictions around the world had prompted the makers to head to the web for release.

Another reason that proves that the franchise was coming to an end, was the way the latest film ended. Not only did the characters finding a sort of a closure towards the climax, the film ended with a high, without any moment or unanswered question that could be taken over to the next installment.

However, there were reports around November last year that the makers were coming up with a fifth installment. It was reported that the film was titled Hotel Transylvania: Christmas Holidays. Jennifer Alaskar would be directing the film, the reports had then claimed.

However, there is no official word from the makers on this alleged film. Till the confirmation, fans might have to wait for their beloved characters to return.

Since the franchise has already delved into graphic novels, short films and more over the years, there could be other mediums where the much-loved family story could return.

When is Hotel Transylvania 5 coming out?

There were reports that the alleged film Hotel Trasylvania: Christmas Holidays will release on November 27, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation yet on either the movie or its release date.

How to watch Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania online?

Hotel Translyvania 4 is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. The latest installment, titled Hotel Trasylvania: Transformania, hit the platform on Friday.

