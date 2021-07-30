'House Of Gucci' Trailer: Lady Gaga & Adam Driver Win Hearts As 'The Guccis'

The forthcoming movie based on the scandalous lives of The Guccis recently released its first trailer. The biographical crime film is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The upcoming film has been directed by Ridley Scott.

'House of Gucci' releases first trailer

House of Gucci's first trailer promises a movie full of drama, style and scandal and we can't wait! The 2-minute trailer which featured Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci also gave us first glimpses of the rest of the star cast.

The film's official Instagram handle also released the "first look" of the main characters, all of them played by Academy-award nominees, including Jared Leto & Al Pacino as Paolo & Aldo Gucci and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci. The film will also star, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin, Mădălina Diana Ghenea, Mehdi Nebbou and Miloud Mourad Benamara.

The intriguing trailer, which has increased anticipation amongst fans, showed that the film will not only cover the Murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his wife but also several other parts of their marriage. The trailer which also read the words, "Money" "Family" "Power" "Betrayal" "Sex" "Loyalty" "Scandal" "Ambition" and finally "Murder," at one point saw Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani saying the words:

It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but that name was a curse, too

More about 'House of Gucci'

The upcoming true-crime drama film, House of Gucci, revolves around the murder of Maurizio Gucci orchestrated by his wife at the time, Patrizia Reggiani. Reggiani was convicted of orchestrating her husband's death after he had an affair. She spent 18 years in prison, where she became known as the real-life “Black Widow.” She was released in 2016.

House of Gucci will release in theatres on Nov 24, 2021.

The official description for the film reads:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

According to THR, speaking about the project, producer Giannina Scott said, "This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me. The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn." MGM's chairman Michael De Luca expressed his excitement about the project and said, "Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality more than a film by Ridley Scott." Check out some of the first looks of the characters shared by the makers below -

IMAGE - LADY GAGA INSTAGRAM

