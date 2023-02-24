House Of The Dragon: Here's When The Hit Series Could Return For Season 2

House of the Dragon is most likely to return with its second season sometime in the summer of 2024, according to HBO executive Casey Bloys. He stated that 2024 is 'a good guess' for when the currently in-development show will be released.

Speaking to Variety, he also gave a hint that it wouldn't be eligible for that year's Emmy season as consideration time for the series ends on May 31, it is safe to say House of the Dragon Season 2 release window will fall somewhere in the summer of 2024 or later.

Bloys said, “My philosophy is a good script is number one priority. I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we’re excited about.”

Filming for season two has already started, and it will continue through March 6. When asked about other GoT spinoffs they are planning to make Bloys replied, "Remember, to get House of the Dragon following up from Game of Thrones, we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got House of the Dragon. To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what's going to work."

More about House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The story revolves around the Targaryens, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria. It occurs 200 years before the events of the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones television series, whose final episode aired in 2019.

Premiered in August 2022, the show attracted 9.99 million people and became the most viewed series debut in HBO history.