'House Of The Dragon' Star Emily Carey Reveals Intimate Scenes With Considine 'scared' Her

HBO's latest fantasy drama House Of The Dragon is one of the much-awaited series of the year. The show, which is currently running, had its premiere last month and introduced viewers to the Targaryens, who ruled the world of Westeros along with their dragons. The show is the official spin-off to Game Of Thrones and takes place 200 years prior to the events of the Emmy Award winner. The latest episode of the show featured an intimate scene between Emily Carey's Alicent Hightower and her husband King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine. The teen star recently opened up about how she was scared to do such a scene with a star nearly 30 years older than her.

During a chat with Newsweek, Emily Carey revealed she was scared about filming an intimate scene with Paddy Considine. The latest episode of the show saw Carey's Hightower bathing the King and also engaging in an intimate scene. During the interview, Carey, who is now 19, mentioned she was scared of the scenes as she read the show's script at the age of 17.

The actor revealed it was the age gap that bothered her and said, "It scared me because at that point I still hadn’t met Paddy, I didn’t know how much of a joy he was and how easy he was going to make [the scene], and all I saw was, you know, a 47-year-old man and me, I was a bit concerned."

Emily Carey thanks her intimacy coordinator

However, Carey praised her intimacy coordinator and mentioned she was able to talk about everything she felt without being shunned. She also added how the experience was much better and easier than she had expected.

Carey said, "And having that outlet of the intimacy coordinator, to be able to talk everything through and not be shunned, or not feel awkward, or not feel like ‘Oh, this isn’t your job. I don’t want to make you feel uncomfortable but can I ask you…’ it was never any of that, it was just that open dialogue."

Image: Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo