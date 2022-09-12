Not Trying To Make That Show: Matt Smith On 'House Of The Dragon's Comparisons With GOT

After over three years since the end of Game Of Thrones, HBO has brought yet another fantasy drama House Of The Dragon. The new show is the official spin-off to GOT and is set 200 years prior to its events. While fans are enjoying the ongoing show, as its four episodes have been released so far, Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in the series, recently mentioned the difference between Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon. He also revealed he is a fan of the Emmy Award-winning show.

House Of The Dragon is based in the same fictional world as Game Of Thrones but follows the story of the Targaryens when they ruled Westeros along with their dragons. As HOTD is the official spin-off of GOT, both based on George RR Martin's works, the two shows are being compared by the viewers.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Matt Smith revealed that he is a fan of Game Of Thrones and has watched all eight seasons of the HBO show. The actor mentioned that he had several friends in GOT, which is why he felt he had an idea of the world of House Of The Dragon. However, the actor further clarified that the new show is not similar to GOT and its makers have brought an original story with a new cast.

Matt Smith said, "I watched all eight seasons of Thrones. I had a lot of friends in it, and I’d been a fan along with everyone else who watched it, so I felt I had a sense and an idea of the world that we would see in House of the Dragon." "But I think it’s important to state that we are not making that show. We are trying to make something that whilst it is based in the same world and invariably has the same tone; it is something original with a new set of actors and a new feeling and a new direction," he added.

More about House Of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon premiered last month with its first episode breaking several records. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show drew a viewership of nearly 10 million across all platforms of HBO in the US on its premiere. Apart from Smith, it also stars Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans and more.