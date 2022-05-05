'House Of The Dragon' Trailer OUT: Dance Of The Dragons Teases End Of House Targaryen

After patiently waiting to catch a glimpse into the fantasy world, the makers of House Of The Dragon have finally dropped its highly anticipated trailer. Set 200 years before the events of the popular fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, which ran for over eight seasons, the spin-off series will dive deeper into the bad blood between the Targaryen and Velaryon houses.

The HBO show had earlier in October released a trailer and generated major hype around itself. However, the new footage gives an extensive look into the characters and notably the dragons retaining some of the essences of the Game Of Thrones series.

House Of The Dragon trailer

Just seconds into the trailer, House Of The Dragon successfully manages to capture the raw, foreboding essence of the Emmy-award winning series owing to its portent background score and elaborate sets. The footage further shows a look into several characters and hints at the journey that they would individually embark in pursuit of the ultimate iron throne.

The hard-hitting dialogues foreshadowed the blood-bath and gory action that the audience will witness in the 'ugly game' of claiming the throne. The plot of the series revolves around the beginning of the end of the House Targaryen that snowballed into the Targaryen civil war also famously known as Dance of the Dragons.

Although fans might have already gotten a hint at what they should expect to see in the upcoming series, the caption 'History does not remember blood. It remembers names' indicated a much bigger and more memorable event and battle. Dance of the Dragons will be released on HBO on August 21, 2022.

More on House Of the Dragon

Before releasing the trailer of the House Of The Dragon, the makers dropped the stunning character posters on their official social media handle. Characters like Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, King Viserys Targaryen. Ser Otto Hightower and more exuded hunger for power, power and might in their respective posters.

