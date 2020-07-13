From Deepika Padukone Binging On Cake To Kajol's Sleepgramming; Bollywood's Weekend Plans

On the second weekend of June, quite a few stories of the entertainment world have seized the attention of the audience. While Deepika Padukone celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday, Kajol was 'sleepgramming' during the weekend. Meanwhile, Bollywood actors like Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Alaya F were also quite active on Instagram this weekend. Here is how Bollywood actors spent their weekend, from July 10 to July 12.

Deepika Padukone

On Friday, Deepika Padukone uploaded a quirky Instagram boomerang video. Here, she can be seen checking herself out in a spoon. She wrote: "Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week!🤪🥳🤤🎂🍰🧁🍪🍨🍦🥧 #birthday #celebration". In the video, the star was seen wearing a multi-coloured blouse and sitting in front of a beautifully decorated table.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone vs Kareena Kapoor: Who wore white lehenga better?

Kajol

Kajol spent her weekend Instagramming from her bed. On Saturday afternoon, Kajol took to social media and shared a picture of her where she can be seen lying on her bed, smiling and dreaming. Kajol captioned the post saying, "Instagramming from bed pretending like u have something to do". She also added hashtags, "#Sleepgramming #MeWhenI". Take a look at Kajol's Instagram. Here, Kajol posed sleeping and flashed her pretty smile with her eyes closed.

Also Read | Things Deepika Padukone's character Tara from 'Tamasha' taught about love

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was feeling nostalgic this weekend. She a throwback picture of her dressed in traditional attire. From Sara Ali Khan' caption, it seemed like it was a snap from her performance to the track Bangle ke peeche (Kaanta Laga). The Simmba star seemed ‘Bollywood-ready’ even then with her smile, spirit and dance moves displayed. Sara Ali Khan's dad, Saif and Soha’s families came together. They surely missed Sara not being there.

Also Read | When Kapil Sharma told Deepika that he was humiliated by Ranveer at their wedding

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was seen spending his weekend with his dog. He has adopted a beagle named Angel. On Sunday, he shared an Instagram picture of Anger being lazy on the sofa. Varun captioned saying "Mood". He also shared an Instagram story of him binging on a sports channel. Take a look at his post.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor’s 'Race 3', Deepika's 'Ram-Leela' & other movies with interesting plot twists

Alaya F

Alaya F spent her weekend being the perfect Instagram influencer. She posted a video about a homemade coffee face mask which seems tried and tested by her. Adding a caption to the video, Alaya F wrote, "Homemade Coffee Face Mask/Scrub

Face puffiness has been my constant enemy and I’ve recently found the best solution to it! Here’s my favourite homemade face mask/scrub, it’ll reduce any puffiness, exfoliate your skin and leave it soft and glowwwwing✨ (it’s also a great body scrub btw!)". Check out her Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.