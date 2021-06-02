How Did Simon Cowell Break His Back? Details About The Accident That Took Place In 2020

In 2020, Simon Cowell had to exit America’s Got Talent due to a severe injury that broke his back in numerous spots. He underwent surgery due to the accident, which lasted about six hours long. He could not move for several months throughout his recovery. He is now appearing as a judge on the ongoing season of America’s Got Talent. Read ahead to know how did Simon Cowell break his back.

How did Simon Cowell break his back?

According to The Sun, Simon, 61, fell off an electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu, California, in August 2020. He underwent six hours of surgery that involved having a met rod put in his back. Fortunately, he didn’t injure his spinal cord by a centimetre. A source told the publication that Simon could have been “looking at a life in a wheelchair.”

A few members of his family watched as he fell backwards while accidentally pulling a wheelie and smashed down onto a concrete floor at his Los Angeles home. The source added that he was testing his new bike and the power of it surprised him a bit and he was in trouble. He was taken to Providence Saint John’s hospital in Santa Monica and his partner, Lauren joined him at the medical centre. Doctors inserted a series of screws and a metal rod to stabilise his spine and they said that he was “very lucky” not to have suffered paralyzing injuries. As he was out of the surgery, he was feeling “very groggy” but was awake and upbeat. Back then, the source said that it will take several weeks for the bruising and swelling to go down and only then they would know how serious the lasting effects could be.

A look at Simon Cowell's injury update

The star recently opened about his injury to Extra in February 2021, ahead of his return to America’s Got Talent. Speaking of the same, he said that it could have been a lot worse and admitted that he “couldn’t have gotten through” the injury without his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman and his son who called him “iron man” when he saw his father with metal rods. His return home from the hospital wasn’t easy and he said that the “pain was off the charts” but he stayed positive and promised himself that he would be fitter than he was before the accident. That’s what happened as Simon is now back to work and admits that he is proud the show carried on without him.

(IMAGE: SIMON COWELL'S INSTAGRAM)

