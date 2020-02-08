Jennifer Aniston's Philanthropic Work Will Make You Love Her Even More

There are many celebrities who often give back to society. Jennifer Aniston is one of those celebrities who believe in philanthropy. She is an activist and often indulges in various charitable foundations that strive to achieve social parity. Take a look at how Jennifer Aniston tries to make this world a better place.

St Jude's Hospital

Jennifer supports many charities. She also attends various events and fundraisers in aid of various causes.

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital features her in their commercials. Jennifer started working with this hospital in 2008 for a campaign titled Thanks and Giving Campaign. This was a campaign held during Christmas. The hospital conducts it regularly and they connect with various sectors across the world and asks them to support the children in St Jude.

Jennifer has been regularly contributing to this hospital - and has featured in a well-known video for them. This was the reinvented cult song “Hey Jude” by the Beatles.

Campaigning for LGBTQ issues

Jennifer also has high regard for the plight of the transgender community and has received the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2007. This award was given to her for her very public and heartening work for the transgender, gay, and lesbian communities. She actively promotes gay rights and is an honourable recipient of this award which has been presented to celebs like Cher, Charlize Theron, and Liza Minelli previously.

Other charitable ventures

She is an active part of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign and she has voiced her opinions with regard to freedom of living in the It Can’t-Wait campaign to free Burma in 2008.

In 2010, after natural calamity struck Haiti, she donated more than $50,000 to organizations that were working to provide relief to the stricken nation – such as Doctors without Borders, AmeriCares, etc. She also helped raise over $58 million for Haiti by being an active part of Hope for Haiti. She also raised her voice against the brutal slaughter of dolphins for meat and teamed up with other celebs on Earth Day.

Image Credits: Jennifer Aniston's Instagram

