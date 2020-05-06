How Kim Kardashian Is Spending Her Time During Lockdown; See Photos

You might be wondering what Kim Kardashian, the KUWTK star, is up to during the lockdown. The model is quite active like she always was during the lockdown. Kim posted several throwbacks, got ready and did photoshoots, and also reached out to those in need and made donations. So from posting throwback photos to serving looks, here's what Kim Kardashian is doing during this lockdown.

Needless to say, the interior of all Kardashian-Jenner family members' houses look fabulous. In this photo, Kim looks adorable. Check out more photos from Kim Kardashian's Instagram below.

This is a throwback photo that Kim posted on her Instagram where she is posing with husband Kanye West. The duo looks adorable and wholesome here. They've always been couple goals.

In this photo, Kim is serving looks in the colour yellow. From her hairdo to her outfit, she looks playful and vibrant. Kim knows how to look stunning.

Posted a day ago, Kim Kardashian looks stunning in these above photos. Kim never fails to serve her best looks. The model is so good at getting her photos clicked and fans love it.

Kim Kardashian looks natural and elegant in this photo. The model's hairstyle looks cute. Kardashians and Jenners surely know how to throw a pose and they're natural.

Kim Kardashian posted this photo a few days ago where she's with Mama Jenner. Both Kris and Kim look beautiful. They look adorable here and are definitely mother-daughter goals.

In this photo, Kim Kardashian looks powerful in this snakeskin print. The actor looks stylish and provocative. Even her hairstyle screams 'venomous.'

