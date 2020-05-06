Kim Kardashian Receives Flak For 'failed Photoshop' As Her Pic Features An Extra Finger

Beauty mogul and reality show star, Kim Kardashian is considered one of the most influential names in Hollywood. Apart from being known for her controversial statements on her reality show, Kim is also a bonafide fashionista as she keeps treating her fans with several pictures from photoshoots on her social media. Recently, Kim took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning picture, in which the actor can be seen showing her venomous side. However, Kim Kardashian has come under the radar once again for a failed Photoshop attempt and received flak for the same. Read details.

The 39-year-old reality star heated up Instagram with a series of snaps from a photoshoot where she is seen posing in a snake print outfit. However, the picture became the talk of the day on the internet, as Kim received immense criticism for her ‘failed’ Photoshop skills. Take a look at how fans reacted:

From #kimkardashian mood board. The original photo was in French Vogue in 1969 by Franco Rubartelli pic.twitter.com/VRYqXGp58K — xgirl (@xgirlllllll) May 5, 2020

May be it’s just me that sees this 👀 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/LB7RlixSOb — 🅱️ ryan (@the_only1B) May 5, 2020

YALL KIM KARDASHIAN'S LATEST PHOTOSHOOT IS EDITED SKSJSKSK THE NAILS AT HER HAIRKSKSKKSKSKS pic.twitter.com/afJ4nBxXhZ — Danial (@repugodtion) May 4, 2020

As seen in the picture shared, Kim is seen posing in a snakeskin strapless bra and a matching piece of material draped over her waist. Accessorising the look, Kim Kardashian donned brunette hair along with animal print nails. With the picture shared, Kim wrote: “Venomous”.

Kim Kardashian's fashion choice

From modelling in lingerie for her shapewear line to shelling out fashion goals donning ensembles of various designers across the globe, Kim has managed to amaze her fans with sheer confidence and an impressively fit physique. Recently, Kim took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of herself, in which the beauty mogul can be seen flaunting her toned and chiselled body in a desert.

As seen in the picture shared by Kim, the reality show star is seen closing her eyes and leaning her head back, letting her long honey-coloured locks flow. Kim can be seen in a brown plunge bralette and the high waisted thong from her line, Skims. Take a look at the picture.

