How Many Parts Are There In The Snyder Cut? How To Watch Snyder's Justice League?

Zack Snyder's Justice League is one of the most anticipated projects of 2021. The movie was being teased for the longest time and after years of waiting, it has finally presented itself digitally on HBO Max. The Snyder Cut amasses 4 hours worth of exquisite shots and action-packed sequences. A four-hour superhero epic will naturally sound like some sort of a hyperbolic statement but it isn't. But how will fans be able to spare four hours to sink this movie? Fortunately, the makers came ready with a plan. Let's find out how long is the Snyder Cut and how many parts is it being broken down into.

How many parts are there in the Snyder Cut?

The Snyder Cut was released digitally keeping in mind the advantages of the binge-watching format. The film has been broken down into six chapters in a TV series-like format although they have made it clear that it isn't. That is because the Snyder Cut can be watched across multiple viewings. Those who are confident that they'll be able to watch the movie in one sitting can do so. For those of you who can pick up and leave the movie in parts as though reading a book can choose the 6-part option. This would obviously not have been possible in theatres and might have even earned criticisms for it no matter how good the movie is.

The six chapters are titled, “Don’t Count On It, Batman,” “The Age Of Heroes,” “Beloved Mother, Beloved Son,” “Change Machine,” “All The King’s Horses,” and “Something Darker" in order. The Snyder Cut also includes an epilogue but that remains untitled. As for the reviews, the movie received mostly positive response from fans and critics alike with the only criticism being "Snyder Cut not widescreen." Now that the whole world is used to watching movies on a widescreen mode on streaming platforms, it was hard for fans to switch to the 4:3 format initially. But by the time the four hours were up, the polarity was hardly distinguishable.

Fans called the movie a masterpiece and adorned it with applaud, exclaiming that the film deserves an Oscar. The movie was also appreciated for giving a deeper insight into characters like Cyborg and Flash as well as the villains rather than just making the movie about Batman vs Superman, a mistake that was made four years ago. As of now, there's no news on when Zack Snyder will come back for another movie or whether he'll come back at all but the hopes are high.