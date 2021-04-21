How Much Money Did Vin Diesel Make As Groot? Here Are All The Details

Vin Diesel is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. The Fast and Furious star enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. The actor is also famous among superhero fans for voicing the character Groot in MCU movies. The beloved character Groot says only two lines in all the MCU movies are ‘I am Groot’ and ‘we are Groot’. However, Vin Diesel who voiced the character which majorly says I am Groot all the time was paid a hefty amount of money for voicing the character. Here is a look at how much money did Vin Diesel make as Groot.

How much money did Vin Diesel make as Groot?

Avengers: Infinity War marked the debut of Groot in the Avengers team. Even though Vin Diesel was confined to say only I am Groot to express a variety of emotions, he was paid in millions for saying it. According to a report by nuordertech.com, he was paid $54.5 million dollars for his role of Groot. Vin Diesel took the world by a storm when he first voiced Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor who is popular for his action roles won the audiences over by voicing the beloved tree.

Till now, Groot has featured in four movies in the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Groot has gone through many different changes as a character in the MCU. Even though the role of Groot made Vin Diesel $54.5 million richer, his net worth will also leave you surprised. Here is a look at Vin Diesel's net worth and Vin Diesel's salary.

Vin Diesel's net worth

The American actor, director, writer and producer became a household name with his role of Dominic Toretto in the Fast and the Furious film franchise. According to celebritynetworth.com, Vin Diesel's net worth is a whopping $225 million. Vin Diesel's salary in a year is around $50 million depending on his movies. Between June 2019 and June 2020, Vin Diesel earned $55 million for his various endeavours. His major chunk of income comes from his acting jobs in movies. Vin Diesel made his feature film debut in the 1997 movie Strays. However, his breakthrough role came with the 2000 movie Pitch Black. Some of the popular movies of Vin Diesel are The Fast and the Furious movies, XXX, Bloodshot among others.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Image Credits: Vin Diesel Instagram