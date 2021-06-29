How Quentin Tarantino Approached Jennifer Lawrence For 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is the latest movie made by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino to hit the big screens. While the star cast of this film has featured some of the big names of Hollywood, it appears that Tarantino also had a specific role in mind for Jennifer Lawrence. In his interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, the director opened up about the time he had approached the actor for this role. He also revealed how Lawrence reacted to the role and how Dakota Fanning eventually ended up playing that role on the big screen.

When Quentin Tarantino approached Jennifer Lawrence for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Tarantino has revealed that he had asked Jennifer Lawrence to play the role of Squeaky Fromme in the movie. The character was shown to be part of the cult group that lives in the ranch of George Spahn. The filmmaker had reportedly invited Jennifer to his house and had asked her to read the script in his living room or alongside the pool. The two even discussed about the role after she read it, and Lawrence was interested in playing it.

However, for reasons undisclosed, she could not be cast in the role and it was eventually offered to Dakota Fanning. Tarantino confessed that though Jennifer did not do the role, he respects her as an actress. He also expressed his satisfaction with the way she played the character. Squeaky was shown to be sharing the house with a blind George as his partner, while her cult friends also enjoyed their stay at his ranch. This gets discovered by Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt), who checks up on him to see whether they were taking any undue advantage of his old age.

The film witnesses Leonardo DiCaprio playing the lead role of Rick Dalton, who struggles to find his way around Hollywood. Godfather star Al Pacino also had a brief role in the film, while Margot Robbie played the role of Sharon Tate. The movie was released back in 2019 and become one of the major hits of the year, winning several prestigious awards.

