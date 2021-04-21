How To Watch 'Mortal Kombat' Online? Details Of Film's Release Date & Streaming Platform

The reboot martial arts fantasy film, Mortal Kombat is all set to release worldwide on April 23, 2021. However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, it’s not possible to catch the film’s release in cinema houses for everyone. Hence, if you are wondering where can one watch this Simon McQuoid directed fantasy film, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here, we have curated all the details of Mortal Kombat release date and platforms.

How to Watch Mortal Kombat online?

Apart from its theatrical release, Mortal Kombat is all set to stream online on HBO Max for a month. Those living in the US can buy an HBO Max subscription for a month to catch all the latest releases on one platform. Apart from Mortal Kombat, HBO Max is also streaming Justice League – Snyder Cut, Godzilla vs Kong, and more.

How to Watch Mortal Kombat online outside the US?

Although the Mortal Kombat release date is fixed, cinemas houses are not operational everywhere around the globe due to the pandemic. Hence, depending on where you reside, there are a number of ways with which you can watch the fantasy martial arts film at launch. Since HBO Max is not available everywhere, the makers will also release the film as a VOD through Amazon Prime Video. The cost of the film is reported to be £15.99, as per Tech Radar.

About Mortal Kombat

Helmed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The upcoming film serves as a reboot version of the Mortal Kombat film series which were released between 1995 to 1997. The plot of the upcoming film sees Mortal Kombat as a mysterious, intergalactic tournament of ancient martial arts. This time, Shaolin Monk Liu from the Earth has been invited as a competitor in the outer space competition. The movie stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, amongst others in pivotal roles. As per PTI, James Wan’s main intention for bankrolling the film was to make this martial art film a cinematic experience for all those who love the classic 90 arcade game.

