Howie Mandel Mentions Simon Cowell's Back Injury In His Tweet; Fans Have Amusing Reactions

Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell have both gained wide popularity as the judges of the popular American reality show America’s Got Talent. Several participants have performed on the stage, flaunting their various talents under the supervision of judges. The show recently witnessed a group that performed on unicycles, showcasing their talent to the large audience of the show. Howie made a comment on social media while taking a light jab at Simon. He made a reference to the back injury that Simon had suffered a while back in the context of their performance.

Howie Mandel takes a light-hearted jab at Simon Cowell

The group of performers had recently put up a dance performance on stage using unicycles, much to the bewilderment of the audience. They were also seen performing various stunt moves that could very well result in injuries if gone wrong. Howie used the opportunity to recall the injury that Simon had gone through in his recent tweet. Sharing a glimpse of their performance, Howie wrote that he was “surprised” that Simon did not get scared while watching the group perform, which soon received a wave of amused reactions from netizens. Simon is yet to send out a response for Mandel.

I’m still surprised that Simon wasn’t terrified while watching this #AGT pic.twitter.com/nKElPkhuQv — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) June 9, 2021

The group, which is called Unicycle Flow, promptly gained the attention and admiration from the judges, as the audiences present energetically cheered for them. The group made sure that none of the judges used the buzzer, which is an indication that the judge is not satisfied with the performance. Since there was no sound of the buzzer during their performance, the audience can expect them to entertain them a few more times on the show.

LOL — Zoe (she/they) 🏳️‍🌈 (@sunflowerquack) June 9, 2021

I WOULD BE SO SCARED — Zoe (she/they) 🏳️‍🌈 (@sunflowerquack) June 9, 2021

you have such a way w words howie — vi²³ ⚡️ (@cosmicdwt) June 9, 2021

I think Simon was secretly scared but did not show it — hourly dream likes lime skittles is bts stan 🟩 (@dream_hourly) June 9, 2021

Amazing act — Clifford Hingley (@CliffordHingley) June 9, 2021

America’s Got Talent has arguably become one of the most popular reality shows on American television in the past few years. The show has brought a total of 16 seasons to date on television and continues its successful run. Hosted by actor Terry Crews, the show also has actors Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum as the judges. AGT airs on Tuesdays ET on NBC, with the auditions still going on to lock in the contestants of the new season.

IMAGE: HOWIE MANDEL AND SIMON COWELL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.