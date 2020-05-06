Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate With 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Director Om Raut?

Seems like Hrithik Roshan is riding high on success, as the actor’s releases in 2019 managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War became India’s highest-grossing action entertainer of 2019. The actor has many releases like Krrish 4 and Bang Bang Reloaded lined up in the coming year. Recently, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan might collaborate with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut for his next. Read details.

As per a reported published by a leading news daily, post the success of War and Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is in talks with several filmmakers. As it turns out, Hrithik Roshan might join hands with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director, Om Raut for an untitled flick, as it was recently reported that the actor has given a positive nod to the director. However, the makers of the film have not made any official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, the makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations from the much-awaited sequel.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s reunion onscreen after the 2008 hit, U Me Aur Hum. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role. Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years.

