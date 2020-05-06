Spain's Coronavirus Death Toll Below 200 For Third Consecutive Day But Economic Cost High

Spain's coronavirus tally has stabilised as the country reported less than 200 cases for the third day in a row on May 5. However, the economic cost in the country has gone up drastically as data released on Tuesday showed the number of people claiming social security benefits for the month of April more than tripled from a year earlier to 4.5 billion euros. According to reports, more than 5.2 million people in Spain have received the cost of benefits from the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling coalition government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday will seek parliamentary approval for another two-week extension of the state of emergency, which the opposition People’s Party has said will not support. Spain is gradually opening up its economy by allowing small businesses to reopen after more than six weeks of strict lockdown. Shops like florists and ironmongers opened up in some parts of the country with restrictions.

Spain is one of the worst affected countries in the world with the death toll exceeding the 25,000 mark. Spain has recorded more than 2,50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, which is highest in Europe and the second-highest worldwide. Spain has reported 25,613 deaths to date, of which 185 came in the last 24 hours. The health ministry on Tuesday said that the death toll was below 200 for the third day in a row, which is a good sign for the country.

Coronavirus outbreak

The virus outbreak that started in China's Wuhan city spread across continents in just one month forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on March 11. Health experts believe that coronavirus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to data by worldometer, over 3.72 million people have been infected by the disease globally, of which 2,59,972 have lost their lives as of May 5.

(Image Credit: AP)

