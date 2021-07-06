Hugh Jackman Cryptically Hints At Returning As 'Wolverine'; Fans Demand Confirmation

One of the most memorable roles of Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman came to a sad end in 2017 after his character Logan aka Wolverine tragically died. Expressing his wish to work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again on multiple occasions, Hugh has left his fans burning with curiosity after uploading two cryptic Instagram stories. This has led the fans to go haywire on social media and demanding confirmation from the actor.

Hugh Jack hinted at returning as MCU's Wolverine

The Australian actor took to his Instagram to share a Wolverine fan art followed by a picture of him posing with the Chief creative officer of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige. Hugh Jackman's Instagram stories grabbed several eyeballs with fans putting two and two together. Check out how the fans are trying to decode Hugh Jackman's cryptic stories about his possible return to Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men franchise.

Netizens' reaction to Hugh Jackman's Instagram stories

I’ll get back to more fantasy football tomorrow but right now I’ll be spending the night wondering why Hugh Jackman posted these and if I’m getting Wolverine back 👀 #Marvel #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/MIIENNN0lj — joe pepe (@jpep20) July 6, 2021

Fans wasted no time in reacting to the actor's cryptic post. One user shared Jackman's story on their Twitter handle and stated that they would be spending the night thinking about the photos and wondering if they will get to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine once again. Another fan wished for the MCU boss to work his magic to bring back Wolverine while another fan wondered if the actor would be making a cameo appearance in MCU's upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Come on!! Tell us. Wolverine is coming again... — Sanna Melli (@SandraMellios) July 6, 2021

Three photos… three claws per hand…



Deadpool 3 starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds confirmed.



Coming 3.3.23 pic.twitter.com/JSVPAinJqZ — 🕵🏻‍♂️ AyCaramba 🌏🌎🌍 No.1 Heal The World stan (@iBetYouRemember) July 6, 2021

U signed on 4 mcu movies to return as wolverine — Mohamed Mazhar (@mohamedmazhar_) July 6, 2021

However, the actor's shenanigans did not stop here as recently he took to his social media to share another set of pictures with a cryptic caption. Teasing his fans, he captioned the post writing, 'So then what happened is …'. Frenzied fans tried to finish his caption with suggestions of their own. One fan replied tweeting 'and then you signed 4 MCU movies returning as Wolverine' while another fan believed that Wolverine will be seen in Deadpool's third instalment along with Ryan Reynolds. Several fans demanded a confirmation on social media while some fans encouraged him to reveal more details about the possibility of him returning to Marvel Studios.

I can't stop thinking about this . pic.twitter.com/6P5WRgBmew — Andy (@_AndikaBP) July 6, 2021

Pic Credit: Hugh Jackman Instagram

IMAGE- AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.