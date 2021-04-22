Hugh Jackman Guarantees Revival Of 'The Music Man' Will Go On Even After Rudin's Exit

Actor Hugh Jackman has recently addressed the allegations on film producer Scott Rudin and the future of The Music Man's revival. Hugh Jackman assures that revival of The Music Man will be in the works regardless of Scott Rudin's exit from the Broadway production. The Music Man is currently set to begin previews at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in December 2021.

According to a report by Variety, Hugh Jackman has guaranteed the release of The Music Man even after Scott Rudin’s exit from the project. Scott Rudin was exposed for bullying his assistant which included an account of how a computer console was smashed on the hands of his assistant by Scott Rudin. Hugh Jackman said that he respects and applauds the people who have spoken up about their experience of working with Scott Rudin. He added that it takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state the truth. Furthermore, he said that this incident has started a long-overdue conversation at all workplaces.

More to the point, Hugh said that the most important voice we needed to hear was from Scott Rudin and now that he has announced his exit from The Music Man, he prays that the victims will heal during this journey. Hugh further said that his team is currently rebuilding The Music Man and aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe, but also ensures that everyone is seen, heard, and valued. In the end, he added that these things have always been very important to him.

After Scott Rudin was exposed in a report by The Hollywood Reporter, he issued a statement and said that a lot of things have been written about his history of troubling interactions with colleagues. He added that he is profoundly sorry for all the pain caused by his actions to all the individuals whether directly or indirectly. Scott Rudin is known for his works in movies like No Country for Old Men, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Steve Jobs, Social Network, and The Darjeeling Limited.

