Hugh Jackman Is 'inching Closer To The Bright Lights Of Broadway' In Latest Post

Hugh Jackman is a man of many talents. So far, the actor has shown off not only his skills as an actor but also as a dancer and singer in the musical, The Greatest Showman. Now, the X-Men actor is sharing another skill with his 29.9 million followers on Instagram.

Jackman is currently preparing for his role as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Wilson's The Music Man. The lead character of the Broadway musical took to his Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into his tap-dancing sessions. He put on his tap-dancing shoes with his white tee and grey pants and danced across the room. "Inching ever closer to the bright lights of Broadway", he wrote in the caption of the post. He ended his dance with a huge sigh of happiness and satisfaction.

Hugh Jackman shows off tap dancing skills

Hugh's fans took to the comment section as the video of their favourite actor quickly went viral with more than 760,000 views in an hour. NFL player Tom Brady exclaimed saying "Love this". Fans also dropped comments of love and support for the Wolverine actor. "Now this is some serious talent!!", wrote one fan while another claimed that Hugh's dancing video was one of the coolest things they had seen today. Another fan commented saying, "King of a productive quarantine!" Others expressed their excitement over the release of The Music Man. Hugh Jackman's video received more than 141,000 likes.

Currently, Jackman is in Australia. After spending time in the United States of America, the actor flew down to Australia and is currently in quarantine. He has been documenting the activities that he is indulging in during his isolation period. Jackman will be seen in Lisa Joy's Reminiscence which is expected to release in August. The science fiction film also involves Rebecca Ferguson, who played a pivotal role in The Greatest Showman next to Hugh, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina De Tavira and many others.

Hugh Jackman's Broadway musical The Music Man is set to launch on February 10, 2022. The musical was first set to be released on December 20, 2021, at the Winter Garden Theatre, but was postponed due to the pandemic. For the unversed, Hugh has been a part of many Broadway musicals in the past, including The Boy from Oz, A Steady Rain and Hugh Jackman: Back On Broadway. He was last seen in the main cast of The River as The Man on Broadway.

Image: Still from The Greatest Showman

