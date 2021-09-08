Hugh Jackman Raises A Toast To His Late Father; Thanks Fans For 'love & Prayers'

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman took to his social media on Wednesday to pay a tribute to his late father Christopher John Jackman. Earlier, the actor had taken to his Instagram to announce the news of his father's unfortunate demise and also penned down an emotional note in his memory. Take a look at the actor's latest post on Instagram dedicated to his 'extraordinary' father.

Hugh Jackman raises a toast to Christopher John Jackman

Taking to his Instagram, the 52-year-old shared a video of him raising a toast to his late father with a classic vodka martini. In the video, an emotional Hugh Jackman held a solemn smile as he sipped on the drink and said, ''Here's to dad''. The actor also thanked his fans for their immense support upon announcing the sad news. Sharing the video, he wrote, ''Thank you for all your messages. I’m grateful for the love and prayers. Here’s to Dad.''

The fans were quick to comfort the actor by extending the support and joining on his tribute to his late father. One user wrote, ''We’re all raising that glass with you Hugh in memory of your dad.'' while another wrote, ''Cheers to your dad, Hugh! He was an amazing man and was so proud of you! 👏❤️I'm happy that you are doing ok! We love you and we are here for you, mate !'' Another fan pointed out to the actor that his father left a wonderful legacy behind him by writing, ''What an amazing legacy he left in you kids.''

More on Hugh Jackman on his father

The actor's father passed away on Australian Father's Day on September 5 at the age of 84 as the actor took to his social media to announce the news. Jackman wrote, ''In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.''

According to a report from Daily Mail, Christopher John Jackman was a British-born, Cambridge-educated accountant. In a previous interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, the actor had called his father a 'Rock' in his life.

