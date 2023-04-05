Hugh Jackman Reveals New Skin Cancer Scare, Urges Fans To Wear Sunscreen

Hugh Jackman recently opened up about his new skin cancer scare. He took to social media and shared a video wherein he said that he is undergoing further skin cancer tests. The Wolverine actor also urged his fans and followers to take sun safety seriously.

In the video, Jackman can be seen wearing a band-aid on his nose. He said that he is expecting his results in the next few days. Moreover, the actor also revealed that he had two biopsies done after his doctor noticed "little things that could be, or could not be, basal cell carcinomas."

"I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done. Just to remind you, basal cells in the world of skin cancers are the least dangerous of them all," he said in the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Jackman wrote, "You've heard me talk about my basak cell carcinomas before. And I'm going to keep talking about them, if need be. If just one person remembers to put on suncreen with a high SPF, I'm happy." Take a look at the video below:

Hugh Jackman urges fans to wear sunscreen

In the video, Hugh Jackman also asked his fans and followers to wear suncreen. Urging his fans to take sun safety seriously as summer is approaching, he said, "However, if I may just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming. For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me. This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on and you will still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe."

As per a report in BBC, the actor had his first skin cancer removed in 2013. He had at least six procedures since then. In a 2015 interview, Jackman shared that his skin cancer diagnosis came as a "surprise."